The General Officer Commanding (GOC) Northern Command, Brigadier General Matthew Essien, on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong-Pepprah, commissioned a Counselling and Family Life Centre for the Command at the 6 Infantry Battalion Headquarters, Kamina Barracks on Thursday, 24 August 2023.

The Guest of Honour, GOC Northern Command, commended the Commanding Officer of 6 Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Jerry Ankuyi, for initiating and successfully completing the Counselling and Family Life Centre with the support of his officers and men. Brigadier General Matthew Essien added that the centre was to address the well-being of troops under command.

The Commanding Officer of 6 Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Jerry Ankuyi, in his welcome address expressed his profound gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff for establishing a Counselling and Family Life Centre in Kamina and for his continuous support. He assured the High Command that the facility would be fully utilized to realize its intended objectives.

Also speaking at the event was the Director of Army Religious Affairs, Colonel Peter Duodoo, who highlighted the importance of the centre for officers, soldiers, civilian staff, and families under command. He added that periodic counselling helps equip soldiers with professional behaviour and exceptional performance. Troops who would consult the centre were assured of the confidentiality of the centre as well.

Present at the event were the Air Force Base Commander, Air Commodore Joshua Mensah-Larkai, the Command Logistics Officer, Colonel Francis Bannerman, and other key staff appointments at the Command.