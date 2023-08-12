Hollard Ghana receives CSR Leadership Award at Ghana Insurance Awards for Remarkable Turnaround of Al-Waleed Basic Comprehensive School

Hollard Ghana, the country’s favourite insurance group made-up of Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life, has been honoured with the prestigious Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Leadership Award at the Ghana Insurance Awards for its outstanding Al-Waleed Basic Comprehensive School transformation.

The ceremony held last week recognised Hollard Ghana’s exceptional commitment to CSR and its impactful efforts in renovating the school for the benefit of the community.

The renovated school now boasts structural refurbishments of the roof, ceiling, floors, windows, and doors. Hollard Ghana also revamped the toilets and library, created a sick bay, and painted the block of four classrooms and the dining hall. The courtyard was beautified with AstroTurf, creating a conducive and safe environment for the children in preschool at a cost of over GHS250,000. The staff, fondly called Hollardites, played an active role in the Al-Waleed CSR project. They volunteered to paint the school and raised funds to stock the library and sick bay. The result was a remarkable transformation, restoring the almost-dead facility to rival any modern Montessori school.

Commenting on the essence of the recognition, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, the Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Hollard Ghana, described the win as a testament to the insurance company’s aim to treat everyone with care and dignity.

“Our commitment to innovation extends beyond the insurance products we offer. We believe in fostering positive change by creating lasting impacts in the communities in which we operate. This win indicates the group’s unwavering dedication to empowering future generations. Our purpose of enabling better futures drives our CSR efforts to create a sustainable future for the communities.”

“Receiving this honour is evidence of the dedication of our team in bringing about positive change in the lives of the children at Al-Waleed Basic Comprehensive School. The school is among several CSR projects Hollard Ghana has embarked on to achieve exceptional, sustainable, and inclusive growth in Ghana. Some of these projects are our flagship thought leadership initiative H.Insured, a Streetwise Finance Literacy series all about insurance, events and a column in the BFT written by Hollardites. The H.Insured platform seeks to demystify insurance by taking insurance to the people in a jargon-free conversation and supporting public institutions like the Police Service and Ambulance Service, to mention a few”, she added.

The Al-Waleed Basic Comprehensive School was constructed in 2005 with support from Prince Al-Waleed of Saudi and Former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kuffour, had experienced a significant decline over the years due to a lack of maintenance funding. The school’s kindergarten block was in disrepair and unsafe for preschool children between the ages of 2 to 5 years.

About Hollard Ghana

