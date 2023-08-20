Hollard Life’s Roswitha Adjoa Amoako, Head of Group Business and Partnerships at Hollard Life Assurance Ltd, has been adjudged the Young Achiever of the Year at the Ghana Insurance Awards held at the Icon Event Centre in Accra.

The Ghana Insurance Awards is a platform that seeks to honour top-class performance, professionalism, and innovation across the Ghanaian insurance industry and promote the industry’s growth through progressive competition, innovation, and adherence to the highest professional standards.

Speaking on the recognition, Managing Director of Hollard Life Assurance, Nashiru Iddrisu, described her win as a commendable feat.

“Roswitha’s contributions to Hollard Life and the insurance industry are admirable. Her innovative approach, leadership skills, and dedication have been instrumental in driving the success of Hollard Life. We are immensely proud of her well-deserved recognition as the Young Achiever at the Ghana Insurance Awards”, he said.

Roswitha has led her lean team to double the premium income of the organisation from 2019 to date and has consistently achieved and exceeded targets year after year. Her career journey is a testament to her exceptional work ethic and commitment to excellence. She began her tenure at Hollard Life as a Relationship Manager in the Group Business division, where her talent and dedication quickly made her an invaluable asset to the company.

Her exceptional performance and leadership qualities led to her promotion to the Head of the Department. Since then, Roswitha has thrived, taking on increasingly challenging roles and responsibilities while maintaining a stellar track record of success.

One of Roswitha’s most significant accomplishments has been her instrumental role in spearheading successful partnership launches, such as Melcom, Vivo, Lotus, and life and pensions cover with Axis Pensions. Additionally, she has been at the forefront of designing bespoke and innovative insurance products for the public, including the highly acclaimed MeBanbo and Asomdwee MSME insurance products.

Appreciation

Roswitha commented on her win, “It is incredibly fulfilling to see the insurance industry recognise the efforts of my team and me in creating exciting futures. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Hollard Ghana for their unwavering support. To my Group CEO, Patience Akyianu, and MD, Nashiru Iddrisu, for their guidance and mentorship. I appreciate every inch of knowledge shared and look forward to more growth”.

About Hollard Life

Hollard Life is a subsidiary of the insurance group Hollard Ghana, which combines its deep local knowledge of the market with the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand. With feet firmly planted on Ghanaian soil but Headquartered in South Africa, Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions customised to the unique risks Ghanaians face. Hollard was previously Metropolitan Insurance which operated in Ghana for over 25 years. Hollard Life, the youngest subsidiary, was birthed in 2018. The company offers various life insurance products, including funeral, personal accident, savings and investments, group life insurance and employee plans, and more. Beyond various nationwide office branches and Hollard 2U franchise shops, Ghanaians can find Hollard Life at Shell Fuel Station Welcome Shops, Melcom stores and online at www.hollard.com.gh, www.melcom.com/hollard-insurance and www.jumia.com.gh for all their insurance needs.