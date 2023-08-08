Members of the Health Services Workers Union at the Kumasi South Hospital have kicked against the posting of Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to the facility.

A letter signed by the Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye, and sighted by Citi News indicated the posting of Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso on a two-year contract as a Consultant in Plastic, Reconstructive and Hand Surgeon at the Kumasi South Hospital.

Although the facility’s management is yet to be officially served with the letter, some workers have raised red flags over the posting of the former KATH CEO.

Vice Chairman of the Health Services Workers Union at the Kumasi South Hospital, Joshua Lawrence Nii Adu Arday said they will resist the appointment.

“Apparently we heard the news and saw it on social media about Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso who they are bringing to Kumasi South Hospital. If what we are hearing is the case, then I think we are not ready for him.

“He’s a plastic surgeon, what is he coming to do here? There are people here who are capable of handling affairs here. For God’s sake, he’s 65 years old. What is he coming to do.”

He, however, clarified that they are not against the government increasing staff numbers at the facility.