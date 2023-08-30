Francis Addai-Nimoh, one of the 10 flagbearer hopefuls who contested in Saturday’s Special Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party, has said that he will not step down for any candidate ahead of the planned run-off on Saturday.

Addai-Nimoh, who is a former Member of Parliament for the Mampong Constituency in the Ashanti Region, polled only nine votes, tying with Boakye Agyarko.

This means that the two will face off in a run-off on Saturday, September 2, to decide who will join Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyeremateng, and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto as the party’s National Chairmanship candidates.

Speaking on Citi TV‘s Face to Face hosted by Umaru Sanda Amadu, Mr. Addai-Nimoh insisted that he is still in the race.

“For now, I am still in the race. According to the rules or the guidelines, we agreed that if there is a tie for the fifth position, then there should be a run-off on September 2. That is what we put in the guidelines. But the guideline is a document approved by the National Council,” Francis Addai-Nimoh pointed out.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won the Special Delegates’ Conference with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the vote. Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 132 votes (14.30%), while former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen placed third with 95 votes (10.29%).