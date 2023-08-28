Member of Parliament for the Bongo constituency, Edward Bawa, has admonished delegates and supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to unite and work assiduously to retain the parliamentary seat and victory for John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming general elections.

The legislator made this known during a thank-you tour of polling station executives in Bongo, calling for unity and forgiveness after the NDC constituency primaries while declaring his support for the parliamentary candidate, Charles Dua Bawa, to retain the seat for the NDC.

Speaking to Citi News, Edward Bawa said that the NDC cannot afford to lose the 2024 general elections, and that is why it is important for disgruntled supporters of the party to unite and work for the victory of the party.

“After the NDC primaries on May 13, 2024, the delegates elected Charles Bawa as the candidate. But as an incumbent, and particularly in an election that was 50/50 in terms of votes, if we do not make an effort to unite the party, there will be challenges for us going into the 2024 elections. So, I took it upon myself to go round all the polling stations in the constituency and talk to the delegates that the elections are over. Let’s see how we can unite the party behind the candidate and John Mahama for victory in 2024. And it will not be under my tenure that I will have the party fractured.”

He continued, “Going forward, a discussion will be held to see what role the candidate (Charles Bawa) thinks I can play to support him retain the seat for the NDC. In terms of the general campaign, obviously, we would have discussions at all levels, and we will see what roles we can play. Because we cannot afford not to be in government in 2025, and everything that we need to do legally and lawfully to capture power in 2025, we should be able to do that.”

The delegates and supporters of the party commended Edward Bawa for recognizing the need to unite and the pledge to work with the parliamentary candidate Charles Bawa to retain the seat for the party.

Mr. Bawa also bemoaned the economic hardship on Ghanaians under the NPP government, attributing the situation to mismanagement and corruption. He called on Ghanaians to punish the NPP at the 2024 polls.

He reiterated that a new NDC government will do its best to ameliorate the plight of Ghanaians and offer better opportunities for the teeming youth.

Mr. Bawa therefore appealed to Ghanaians to vote massively for the NDC in the upcoming general elections to change the economic mess and bring equity for Ghanaians.