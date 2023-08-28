The Director of Elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako says the party’s August 26 special delegates conference was largely a success.

He said this in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM in Accra on Monday on the back of the party’s special delegates conference which experienced some agitations and pockets of violence.

“What we went through last Saturday I will say has been largely successful due to the fact that the committee constructively engaged our presidential candidates and their agents, the Electoral Commission, the Ghana Police Service as well as the media… However, we saw some low points, comments and engagements by some of our party members.”

“The committee, today, started the review arrangement, and we are extending an invitation to all our presidential candidates and or their assigns and all those who engaged their media with some concerns so that we can have balanced views on all issues that came up out of which the committee will submit its official report to the national council,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Director of Elections of the NPP has predicted a win for the party in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, whoever becomes the party’s presidential candidate will beat the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking in an interview on Eyewitness News, Mr. Evans Nimako stated, “At the end of the exercise, the party will have one candidate who will be sponsored by the party to go into the 2024 elections and emerge victorious. The party will also win a majority of the seats in Parliament. We are taking it one step at a time. I have said that we have seen Mr. Mahama, we know him. We saw him in 2012, 2016, and 2020. 2024 will not be different. Our presidential candidate will beat Mr. Mahama once again.”