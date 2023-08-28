US-based Ghanaian gospel singer, Sarah Sings is set to release her debut album at her first concert, Qavah, on September 23rd in Delaware.

The concert will feature some of the country’s best musicians, including Pastor Denzel, Minister Tomi, Rev. Graceman, Celestin Donkor, Pastor Allen, and Minister Millicent.

Qavah is a Hebrew word meaning “to gather together in expectation, waiting patiently, hoping for, and expecting.”

The concert is a call for people from all nations, ethnicities, denominations, and backgrounds to come together to seek the Lord in an atmosphere of worship and to receive from Him.

The goal is that many will be revived, renewed, refreshed, and charged to take on their Kingdom assignments. Sarah Sings is the vision bearer, convener, and host of Qavah.

She is an ordained minister of God who is greatly motivated by the desire to see her ministrations inspire the world to worship God, be lifted, and be filled with the glory of God.

She pours her heart and soul into all her songs with the hopes of bringing encouragement, hope, joy, and faith to everyone who listens to her music and experiences her ministrations.

Together with the other ministers who have been appointed and charged with this assignment, Sarah Sings hopes to empower many to rise up and fulfil their God-given assignments.

She believes that QAVAH will be an amazing time in the presence of God, and she is excited to share it with everyone. If you are looking for a night of worship, revival, and renewal, then you don’t want to miss QAVAH.