The Minority in Parliament has taken a stance to abstain from Parliamentary proceedings on days when the re-elected Member of Parliament for the Assin North constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, is scheduled to appear in court for an ongoing criminal case against him.

Mr. Quayson was sworn in as an MP for Assin North on Tuesday, July 4.

In a show of solidarity, the Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, announced that the entire Minority caucus will accompany Mr. Quayson to court and refrain from participating in the business of the House on those specific days.

The decision is intended to protest what the Minority perceives as ongoing persecution against Mr. Quayson.

“We wish to serve notice that the entire Minority will accompany our colleague today and any other days that he is to appear in court. We are solidarising with our colleague and we will not participate in the business of the House anytime our colleague is in court and we will be withdrawing from the Chamber after this ceremony if the court processes happen today.”

Mr. Forson added that Mr. Quayson’s victory is a bold statement to all politicians that Ghanaians cannot be swayed by money for votes.

“The people of Assin North have sent a clear message to all politicians and the government of the day especially, that they cannot be lured with money, not be intimidated by threats and it is the same message that Ghanaians are sending to us that in the year 2024, they will exercise their franchise based on their conscience and no amount of threats will dissuade them from voting out the administration that we are witnessing.”