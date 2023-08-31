Leverage Microfinance has been recognized as the ‘Most Innovative Product’ institution at the illustrious 2nd Non-Bank Financial Institutions Awards & Dinner Gala, jointly organized by the Ghana Microfinance Institutions Network (Ghamfin) and the Financial Advocacy Centre.

In an interaction with the press, Chief Executive Officer Gilbert Adamtey expressed heartfelt gratitude to the organizers for spotlighting their pioneering initiative, the Leverage AgriBis Funding Initiative.

He underscored that the solution directly responded to the global imperative of enhancing food security.

Mr. Adamtey highlighted the intrinsic connection between sustenance and agriculture, noting, “Every entity relies on agriculture in some form for survival. Since our operations rely on people, it is imperative for us to craft a product addressing the bedrock of people’s sustenance—agriculture.”

He emphasized the need for other financial institutions to focus on the agricultural sector.

He added that he is excited about Leverage leading the way and motivating others to follow suit.

Mr. Adamtey extended his appreciation to the company’s collaborators, including KIC and Mastercard, and attributed the accolade to the collective dedication of the staff and management of Leverage.

Under the theme “Sustaining the Gains of Inclusive Finance Through Innovation and Technology,” the event served as a platform to acknowledge the accomplishments of Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs) in their pivotal role as intermediaries.

Mr. Adamtey indicated that this recognition would serve as a motivation for the organization to redouble its efforts in the forthcoming years as they steadfastly pursue their vision of providing comprehensive financial solutions to livelihoods.

He reiterated the company’s overarching vision “to be a leading provider of financial solutions to livelihoods throughout Africa.”

The awards gala encompassed a range of categories, such as “Most Sustainable in MFI Agriculture Financing,” “Most Gender Focused,” “Corporate Governance,” “Contribution to Financial Literacy,” “Most Innovative Product of the Year,” and “The Best Microfinance Methodology,” among others.

Leverage Microfinance, a legally registered limited liability company under Ghana’s Companies Act 1963 (Act 179) as a non-bank financial institution, has unquestionably etched its name as a trailblazer in fostering financial solutions that underpin livelihoods.