A flagbearer aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party, Boakye Agyarko has refrained from the run-off election being organised to break the tie between himself and another flagbearer hopeful, Francis Addai-Nimoh on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

“I refuse to be a part of such an act that seeks to unjustly truncate a previously agreed upon process, and cannot be part of what is about to be done on Saturday, 2nd September 2023. I cannot, with a clear conscience make such an impermissible concession to such an errant decision. I, therefore, respectfully, serve this notice to refrain from such a contest. As always, I wish the party well,” he said in a letter addressed to Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Chairman of the NPP’s Presidential Elections Committee, dated August 31, 2023.

The NPP held a super delegates conference last Saturday to reduce its flagbearer hopefuls from ten to five.

At the end of the polls, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won the super delegates conference with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the vote.

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 132 votes (14.30%) while former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen placed third with 95 votes (10.29%).

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto placed fourth with 36 votes (3.90%).

The New Patriotic Party disclosed that a run-off will be held on Saturday, September 2, to decide the fate of Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh after both presidential candidates secured nine (9) votes each in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race organised on Saturday, August 26.

National Council members to vote

At a meeting held on Wednesday, it was agreed that members of the New Patriotic Party’s National Council should vote in the party’s September 2 run-off between Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh to decide the fate of the two flagbearer hopefuls.

The National Council met on the matter on Wednesday and concluded that the run-off should be held but only their members will decide the fate of the two flagbearer hopefuls.

According to the party, the decision is to save time and cost adding that it will be held at its headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra.

Boakye Agyarko disagrees

But Mr. Agyarko disagrees with the new process insisting that it breaches the party’s constitution.

“It is totally unconstitutional that a sub-section (about 135 National Council members) of the Special Electoral College should assume the function on behalf of the 955 delegates who voted in the first round.”

“It is totally unacceptable to me that such an unconstitutional act can be perpetuated on the altar of expediency. Am I to surmise that the party did not know the cost implication? It is unconscionable that the rules of the game will be changed midstream. Rules and regulations that are flip-flopped in such a manner are only detrimental to fair play and justice. It is a clear violation of the party’s constitution and the guidelines for the Special Electoral College. It is an unconstitutional act which I cannot allow myself to be associated with,” he added.

