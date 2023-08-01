Iconic Ghanaian highlife musician Pat Thomas opens up about how his mother reported him to the police for pursuing a career in music.

In an interview on Citi TV’s entertainment and lifestyle show “Upside Down,” Pat Thomas revealed that he decided to leave school in Techiman to pursue his dream of becoming a musician.

Ironically, his mother, who was also a musician, was not happy with his decision and reported him to the police.

“My mother was a musician… but she didn’t want me to do music. She thought it was a waste of time…She reported me to the police, and they came to arrest me—forgetting that she was also a musician,” he said.

The most intense moment of the interview came when the legendary singer revealed that, while he regrets not taking his education more seriously, his decision to pursue a career in music has ultimately been a successful one.

He is currently considered as one of Ghana’s most successful Highlife musicians, releasing hit songs such as “Sika Ye Mogya”, and “Mewo Akoma”.

The highlife legend will celebrate his 50th year in music with a concert at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Friday, August 4, 2023.

The concert, titled “Pat Thomas Highlife Night,” will feature performances by some of Ghana’s top highlife musicians, such as Kojo Antwi, Kwabena Kwabena, and Kuami Eugene, as well as a special tribute to the “Meyo Akoma” crooner’s career.

