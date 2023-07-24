Legendary Highlife musician, Pat Thomas met with former President John Agyekum Kufuor to invite him to the “Pat Thomas Highlife Night” concert.

The meeting took place at the former President’s residence at Shiashie in Accra.

The legendary Highlife musician presented the former presidential Candidate for the ruling New Patriotic Party with an invitation to the concert and discussed the importance of supporting the next generation of Ghanaian musicians.

The Former President expressed his support for the concert and said that he would be honoured to attend. He also praised Thomas for his contributions to Ghanaian music.

The “Pat Thomas Highlife Night” concert is scheduled to take place on August 4, 2023, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The concert will feature classical performances by some of Ghana’s best highlife performers including Kuami Eugene, KK Fosu and Kwabena Kwabena, among others.

About Pat Thomas

Pat Thomas is a Ghanaian highlife musician who is considered to be one of the pioneers of the genre. He has been active in the music industry for over 50 years and has released many albums. His music has been enjoyed by generations of fans in Ghana and around the world.

In recent years, Thomas has been working to promote the next generation of Ghanaian musicians. He founded the Pat Thomas Music Foundation in 2017, which provides scholarships and other support to young musicians.

He is known for his monster hit songs such as “Sika Ye Mogya”, “Mewo Akoma,”and Odo Adaada’”

The “Pat Thomas Highlife Night” concert is a way for the legendary Highlife musician to give back to the Ghanaian music community. It is also an opportunity to celebrate his long and distinguished career.