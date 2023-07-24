The Member of Parliament (MP) for Lambusie in the Upper West Region, Bright Bakye Baligi has publicly endorsed the candidature of Alan Kyerematen, as the most suitable to lead the New Patriotic Party into the 2024 national elections.

What makes Hon Baligi’s endorsement particularly intriguing is his assertion that he carries the blood of the late S.D. Dombo is a stalwart of the party in the Northern region and is recognised as one of the founding pillars of the NPP tradition.

His declaration highlights the significance of meritocracy over lineage and exemplifies the growing importance of pragmatic leadership within the NPP.

The late Simon Diedong Dombo, a distinguished statesman and founding member of the United Party (UP) in Ghana, holds an esteemed place in the annals of NPP’s political history. The declaration by his grandson for Mr Kyerematen is a distinct break from the ethnic politics being canvassed by some aspirants and a massive boost for the chances of the man popularly called Alan Cash in the North.

For the Lambusie MP, his belief in the competence and capability of Kyerematen has swayed his support for him.

As part of the former Minister for Trade and Industry’s team on his cluster delegates durbars across the country, Hon. Baligi traced his blood bondage to the Dombo lineage and said hia rooting for Hon Kyerematen was because of his overwhelming demonstrable competence, as against the mediocre achievements of other candidates.

He said “If there is anyone in the eighth Parliament with traces of Dombo it must be me. I am a blood family member and a grandson of Dombo but I support Alan. I support Alan because I see competency and practicality in him.

“His vision and practicality made me endorse him as a candidate to lead the party and Ghana at large”.

The New Patriotic Party is set to elect the next flagbearer in the post-Akuffo Addo era on November 4, 2023.