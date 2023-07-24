The competition on Citi TV’s music reality show, Voice Factory, is heating up, and Jerry EL is proving to be a force to be reckoned with.

On the week 6 live performances, he took the stage and delivered a stunning rendition of “Sika Y3 Mogya,” a classic highlife song by legendary musician Pat Thomas.

Jerry EL’s performance was so awe-inspiring that it rendered the judges and audience dumbstruck.

Legendary highlife musician Pat Thomas, who was the guest judge on the night, was so impressed with Jerry EL’s performance that he tipped him to be the next big thing in highlife music.

Jerry EL was eventually awarded the Golden Mic for his outstanding performance. The Golden Mic is awarded to the contestant who delivers the best performance of the week.

Below are the contestants and the songs they performed:

•Titi- Medofo a daada me -Ewurama Badu

•Seyiram – Belembe – Bessa Simons

•Princess – All for You – E.T Mensah & Tempos band

•Kleos – Odo Colour by George Darko

•Ciello Bee – Maria by Amarh Pino & Ozimzim band

•AG Wilson – Osobro kyee-Paa Bobo

•RigWello- Fa w’akoma ma me – CK Mann

•Ernest – Kyenkyenbi bi adi m’awu – Alhaji K Frimpong

•Manuel – Waben -Felix Owusu

•Bella – Ekabi nie- Akosua Agyapong

•JerryEl- Sika y3 mogya – Pat Thomas

The Voice Factory is a platform for talented Ghanaian singers to showcase their vocal abilities and compete for the ultimate prize of GH¢20,000 and the chance to become Ghana’s next music star.

The show is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Nalo Solutions, Eddys Pizza, McBerry Twist Cupcake and Koppan Hospitality. It is also supported by LEENASH Beauty Parlour, Alisa Hotel and Makeup Ghana.