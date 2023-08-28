The National Identification Authority (NIA) is set to commence a 10-day restricted limited registration and issuance of Ghana Cards in eight regions, starting today, August 28.

This limited exercise will end on Friday, September 8, 2023.

This action has been prompted by the NIA’s receipt of 484,000 blank cards from its technical partners.

To ensure a smooth process, the NIA has divided the registration into two phases.

The first phase is aimed at registering public sector workers on the Government of Ghana Payroll.

The second phase, which will begin on Monday, September 11, 2023, will target Ghanaians aged 15 and above who are first-time applicants.

Additionally, during Phase Two, individuals wishing to replace lost, stolen, or damaged Ghana Cards, or to correct their names or dates of birth, will also have the opportunity to do so.

The NIA in a statement on August 23 said, “The second phase will begin on Monday, 11th September 2023 for all Ghanaians aged 15 years and above who have not yet applied for the Ghana Card. During Phase Two, Ghanaians wishing to replace their lost, stolen, or damaged Ghana Cards or to correct their names or dates of birth may do so in accordance with law at any of the NIA’s 286 Operational Offices nationwide offering free registration.”

A special mobile service has also been adopted for households with five or more members who wish to acquire the Ghana Card to bring the NIA team home to be registered at a fee.

These services allow households with five or more Ghanaians and organisations with 50 or more Ghanaians to request registration services at a specified home or location for a fee.

The household registration costs GH¢150.00 per applicant while the Institutional Registration costs GH¢100.00 per applicant along with logistics fees.

Click here to read the statement by NIA