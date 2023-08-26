The North East regional coordinator for NPP’s flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kyeremanten, has been brutally attacked leaving him hospitalised.

Ali Zakaria was reportedly assaulted by unidentified individuals after he questioned some voters who were publicly displaying their ballot papers to other delegates.

According to him, he was outnumbered and caught off guard and found himself on the receiving end of the macho men’s aggression.

Citi News’ regional correspondent who confirmed the incident said Zakaria was rushed to the Regional hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

He confirmed that Zakaria was attacked by supporters of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia when he questioned why delegates were displaying cast ballots.

In a related development, another flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has also claimed that his agent was also chased out of the voting centre.

In a viral video, the Assin Central MP promised to fight the government if attacks on his agents continue.