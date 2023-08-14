A powerful rainstorm has wreaked havoc in the North East Region claiming one life and inflicting injuries on several individuals. The rainstorm also left a trail of destruction that affected over 70 farms.

The loss of life and injuries were attributed to the collapse of a room in which the victims were located when the storm struck.

The Yonyoo District in the North East Region bore the brunt of the relentless rain, particularly on Monday morning.

The deluge resulted in significant damage to houses and agricultural lands, leaving residents grappling with the aftermath of the natural disaster.

Citi News sources reported that a second individual was swept away by the floodwaters. The injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at the Regional Hospital in Nalerigu.

A resident told Citi News that they have lost everything including their farms and houses that collapsed as a result of the heavy and long rains.

“We have lost our farms and properties. Our homes have been destroyed and one person lost his life and several others sustained injuries when the roof collapsed on him. Water has also carried one person and we are still looking for him”

Attempts to contact the Regional NADMO Director for comments were unsuccessful.