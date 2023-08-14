The Food and Drug Authority (FDA) in the North East Region has confiscated unregistered pharmaceutical products across the six districts in the region.

The items were destroyed at the Gambaga dam site.

Speaking to Citi News, the FDA North East Regional Director, Jacob Amoako Mensah, said his outfit is poised to rid the region of illicit and unregistered pharmaceuticals.

Speaking to Citi News after destroying the seized items, Jacob Amoako Mensah, said, “The Food and Drug Authority since we came to the North East Region over four months now, we have combed the entire six districts of the region and have conducted market surveillance in all the over the counter medicine shops.

“We have retrieved a number of unregistered pharmaceutical products that are not to be sold by over-the-counter medicine sellers. Because for pharmaceuticals, we are supposed to buy them with prescriptions and these drugs found are not supposed to be sold,”.

He emphasized the readiness of his outfit to rid the region of unregistered pharmaceuticals.

The FDA North East Regional Director urged the public to be careful with the drugs they buy, expressing worry that the youth are engaged in the drugs.