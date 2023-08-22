The New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential elections committee says it will deliver a free, fair, and transparent election on Saturday, August 26.

The NPP says it has put in place adequate measures to ensure that the election is successful.

Professor Michael Oquaye, the chairman of the NPP Presidential Elections Committee, says the outcome of the election will be acceptable to all due to the measures put in place to ensure the transparency of the polls.

“Whatever queries the aspirants had, I can assure you that they had all been dealt with, and it was in exercise toward a democratic end. If you have any difficulty, please contact the secretary of the committee or headquarters as a whole, and you will have those queries duly answered.”

Ten people, including Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, are in the race to lead the NPP in the 2024 presidential elections.

A balloting on July 26 for the ten aspirants as announced by the spokesperson for the NPP’s Elections Committee, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, “has the candidates appearing on the ballot papers as; Ken Ohene Agyapong (one), Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen (two), Joe Ghartey (three), Kwadwo Poku (four), Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto (five), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong (six), Francis Addai Nimoh (seven), Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku (eight), Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko (nine) and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (10).”

The August 26 super delegates conference will reduce the number of aspirants down to five to make way for the presidential primaries to select a flagbearer on November 4.

Phones and cameras have also been banned by the party as part of stringent measures put in place ahead of the conference to avoid vote buying.