Members of the New Patriotic Party’s National Council will vote in the party’s September 2 run-off between Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh to decide the fate of the two flagbearer hopefuls.

The decision was reached after a National Council meeting of the party on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

There was a dilemma as to whether the party should allow all the 961 members of the super delegates to partake in the run-off as both flagbearer aspirants attained 9 votes each in the August 26 polls.

Some stakeholders within the party hoped one of the two would step down for the other, but that did not happen.

The National Council met on the matter on Wednesday and concluded that the run-off should be held but only their members will decide the fate of the two flagbearer hopefuls.

According to the party, the decision is to save time and cost adding that it will be held at its headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra.

The NPP held a super delegates conference last Saturday to reduce its flagbearer hopefuls from ten to five.

At the end of the polls, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won the super delegates conference with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the vote.

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 132 votes (14.30%) while former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen placed third with 95 votes (10.29%).

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto placed fourth with 36 votes (3.90%).

The New Patriotic Party disclosed that a run-off will be held on Saturday, September 2, to decide the fate of Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh after both presidential candidates secured nine (9) votes each in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race organised on Saturday, August 26.