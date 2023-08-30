Chairperson of the Disciplinary committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwasi Amoako-Attah has ranked the recently held special delegates conference of the party to be over 99% peaceful.

The polls were held at 17 centres across the country. There were however violent cases recorded in some places.

In the North East Region, Alan Kyerematen’s campaign coordinator was attacked while the agent of Kennedy Agyapong was allegedly chased out of the voting area.

There were also reported cases of violence in the North East region.

But addressing the media, the chair of the disciplinary committee who doubles as the Minister of Roads, Kwasi Amoako-Attah indicated that the polls were generally peaceful.

“The fact that we recorded one or two infractions doesn’t mean that we should throw our arms in desperation. Generally, it was peaceful, I mean 99 point something percent peaceful even though we were all expecting 100 percent peaceful situation,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the committee is yet to sit on the disciplinary summons issued against one of the aspirants, Kennedy Agyapong.

“Our General secretary has officially referred it to us. We are yet to meet and then to do our own investigation and come out with our own decision,” he stated.