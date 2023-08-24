The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced new appointments to key positions in the party.

The appointments were announced in a press release signed by Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC’s General Secretary.

According to the party, the new appointments were approved during the NDC’s National Executive Committee meeting held on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Professor Joshua Alabi, Dr. Samuel Sarpong and Abdul Rauf Khalid are now part of the Party’s Vice Chairmen.

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah is now the NDC’s Director of Elections/IT while Godwin Kudzo Tameklo is the party’s Director of Legal Affairs.

Former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor also heads the inter-party/CSO Relations of the party.

Read the full press release from the NDC below: