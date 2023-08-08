The 8th edition of the Black Star International Film Festival (BSIFF) will be held from September 18-24, 2023 in Accra, Ghana.

This year’s festival will focus on the theme: “Tech in Film: Exploring the Role of Technology in Filmmaking in Africa.”

Speaking at the launch on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, the festival director, Philippa Bentuma Arthur, said that the theme reflects BSIFF’s commitment to celebrating the advancements in cinema on the continent and advocating for an industry that continually pushes boundaries.

The CEO of the National Film Authority and Founder of BSIFF, Ms. Juliet Asante in her speech said that “the future is tech and filmmakers need to advance with the times.”

The festival will feature a diverse selection of films from around the world that showcase the innovative use of technology in filmmaking. There will also be workshops and panel discussions on the latest trends in film technology.

In addition to the film screenings and workshops, BSIFF will also host a number of other events, including a music concert, a film museum, and an esports tournament.

The festival will culminate in an awards gala, where the best films of the festival will be honoured.

In attendance at the launch was the Ambassador of the European Union of Ghana, H.E. Irchad Razaaly, who was a guest speaker at the launch. H.E Razaaly emphasized that the EU will continue to support the filmmaking sector and creative industries in Ghana because, “they value investment in youth and their creativity and thus, want to create more opportunities for young people.”

The 8th BSIFF is supported by the European Union, Mann Robinson Distribution, WiFlix, Indie Rights, Tecno Ghana, Silverbird Cinemas, Spanish Embassy, NAFTI, University of Ghana – School of Performing Arts, Infocus BCW, CompuGhana, the National Film Authority, Black Market Records, Hype.Flix, Ghana Cinema Week, Goethe Institut, GHMovieFreak and Elewa TV.

The festival is open to filmmakers, producers, distributors, and other industry stakeholders.

The official festival program and ticket information is available on www.bsiff.org.