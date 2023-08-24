Sylvester Tetteh, the Greater Accra Regional Campaign Manager for Alan Kyerematen, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is confident that Mr. Kyerematen will be part of the top five that will contest the presidential primaries on November 4.

Speaking in an interview with Bernard Avle on The Citi TV‘s Citiuation Room on Thursday, Tetteh said that the party’s Saturday Super Delegates Conference is just a formality and that they are focused on the November 4 primaries.

“This is just a mere formality to select the top five,” he said. “It is clear that three people are part of the five so far. We in the A4P (Alan for President) are looking forward to November 4. Saturday is just a formality. We will be part of it and it will be Alan Kyerematen, Kennedy Agyapong, and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.”

Meanwhile, another NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kojo Nsafoah Poku, has dismissed political polls that do not include him in the top five.

Poku in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM said that the polls are not credible and that the real poll will be conducted after the party’s special delegates’ conference on August 26.

“The people who conduct the polls do not vote, and unfortunately they talk to people who do not vote, so those polls must be completely ignored,” he said. “The polls that matter are what the results will be on the evening of Saturday. People who have been sitting on radio and TV, doing all these political analyses as if they know what they are talking about, let’s see what will happen on Saturday. Saturday will go to show if they know what they are talking about, or if they are just talking without any ground research. When all is said and done, we will tell delegates what we want to do for them. Saturday is the poll that matters.”

Poku expressed confidence in being part of the top five to contest the presidential slot in the super delegates’ conference in November.

“My chances are 99%, but the only 1% is the fear of the delegates factor,” he said. “I’m very confident I have done the work I’m supposed to do, the rest of the work is up to the delegates to do their work. The messaging, travelling, engaging, I have done well.”

He assured to do politics differently if voted as the party’s flagbearer and eventually a president.

The top five who have come out strongly and are likely to be tipped include: Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, former Minister of Trade, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, former Energy Minister Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, and former general secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.