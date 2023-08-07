The resident Pastor of Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) West Hills, Pastor Philip Pascal Asiedu has advised Christians to do away with self-entitlement in order to avoid being degenerated.

Self-entitlement is a state of mind where someone believes they deserve more than they do. These individuals feel they are owed something simply because they exist. On the surface, they appear self-centred and self-obsessed, but they may be insecure deep down.

Instead, Pastor Asiedu advised them to be steadfast in any situation they found themselves and give out their best or make long-lasting impacts and impressions on others and not be overly expectant of anyone else.

He gave the advice in the sermon themed “Oaks of Righteousness” during the church’s Lord Super service in Accra on Sunday.

Likening Christians to oak trees, he opined that oak trees were hard trees with deep-seated roots that could withstand many seasons.

Pastor Asiedu said Christians were as strong as oak trees for which reason they were capable of bouncing back from whatever challenges they faced.

“To all who mourn in Israel -he will give a crown of beauty for ashes, a joyous blessing instead of mourning, festive praise instead of despair. In their righteousness, they will be like great oaks that the Lord has planted for his own glory,” Isaiah 61:3, he quoted.

Pastor Asiedu further advised against taking one’s own life due to challenges as doing that could only complicate the problem and not solve it.

Admitting that society sometimes caused people to stop producing fruits, he further motivated Christians not to “let your impacts be short-lived, let your impacts be felt for centuries. Grow deep in your relationship with God and be beneficial by letting others feed on you,”

he added.

Meanwhile, the PIWC West Hills Pastor beseeched Christians to stop belittling and blaming themselves because they lost a relationship or the other.