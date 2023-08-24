The Presbyterian Church of Ghana has honoured Mr. Alexander Kesse Nyamesa, the former General Manager of the Presbyterian Health Service in Agogo, Asante Akyem, Ashanti Region.

This honor comes in recognition of his 36 years of outstanding leadership and dedication to improving healthcare within the community.

In a statement issued by the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Mr. Alexander Kesse Nyamesa was deeply acknowledged by the church for his selfless commitment.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for your remarkable 36 years of service to the Presbyterian Health Service and the broader community. Your exceptional leadership, professionalism, and dedication to providing quality healthcare have left an indelible mark on the institutions you supervised and the lives of countless individuals. As you embark on a well-deserved retirement, we send our warmest wishes for a fulfilling and joyful next chapter,” the church stated.

The newly appointed General Manager of the Presbyterian Health Service in Agogo, Rev. Ezekiel Amadu Daribi, also shared his perspective, emphasizing that based on records and accomplishments, he confidently asserts that his predecessor has indeed served well.

“He assumed the role of general manager during a period when the service was ready for rapid change and development. With his extensive experience and expertise in strategic management, he provided the essential momentum that became the driving force behind the remarkable growth of the area health service,” he added.

Mr. Alexander Kesse Nyamesa is a qualified pharmacist who served as the General Manager of the Presbyterian Health Service, Asante Akim Presbytery, from 2012 to 2023.

During his tenure, the Presbyterian Hospital in Agogo, Asante Akim, achieved a significant milestone in 2022 by attaining secondary-level status, elevating it to the status of a regional hospital.