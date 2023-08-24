The Special Adviser to the President on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Dr. Eugene Owusu has underscored the significance of forging partnerships to champion the United Nations’ 17 interlinked objectives in order to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.

Speaking at the launch of the CSR/ESG Institute and the 10th Anniversary of the CSR Training Institute on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, Dr. Owusu emphasized that the contemporary economic, environmental, and social crises necessitate a collaborative approach that transcends traditional boundaries.

“The current economic, environmental and social crises have intensified calls for businesses to be more socially and environmentally responsible. For businesses to prosper over time, they must not only deliver financial performance but they must also show how they make a positive contribution to society and derive benefits for all stakeholders including employees, customers and the communities in which they operate,” he said.

Dr. Owusu, a recognized advocate for sustainable development, reiterated that businesses’ prosperity over time hinges not solely on financial gains but also on their contributions to society and the environment. He stressed that achieving success requires businesses to unite under the common banner of the SDGs and collaborate with governments to address shared challenges.

He said businesses are no longer isolated entities but integral stakeholders in the global pursuit of sustainable development reiterating the SDGs Advisory Unit’s readiness to partner with government and institutions to scale up all actions under the SDGs for prosperity.

The launch event saw the presence of notable figures including Professor and Founder of the CSR Training Institute, Prof. Wayne Dunn, the Institute’s programme manager, Tina Nkansah Akuamoah, Professor Mahama Duwijuwa, Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager Sustainability at AngloGold Ashanti Ghana LTD, Nana Yaa Afriyie, Head of Partnerships, Sustainability, and CSR at Fidelity Bank among others.

On his part, Prof. Wayne Dunn provided insights into the journey of the CSR Institute thus far. He said the Institute’s 10th-year anniversary celebration holds a special significance, not only as a testament to its accomplishments but also as a herald for the future that continues to prioritize excellence, innovation, and the creation of value for both business and society.

He underscored the institute’s readiness to facilitate knowledge exchange, foster collaboration, and catalyze meaningful action in pursuit of the SDGs.

The CSR Institute since its inception in 2013, has been steadfastly committed to bridging the gap between theory and practice, offering valuable insights into the integration and alignment of business, environmental, and social values.

The Institute provides training, consulting and strategic support to businesses, governments and organizations worldwide. As well, it makes available free online resources as part of its objective to democratize sustainability strategy and value-centric engagement.