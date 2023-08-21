The Pro Vice-Chancellor of the Kumasi Technical University (KTU), Professor Gabriel Dwomoh, has been appointed as the university’s Vice-Chancellor.

A statement issued by the university’s Relations Office on Monday said the professor’s four-year term will take effect from September 1, 2023, to August 31, 2027.

“It is announced for the information of Members of Staff, Students, the University Community and the General Public, that the Governing Council of the University, at its 40th (Special) Meeting held on Tuesday, 15th August 2023, accepted the Report of the Search Committee for Appointment of Vice-Chancellor for the University; and appointed Professor Gabriel Dwomoh, Professor of Management, as the Vice Chancellor, for a Four-Year Term, with effect from 1st September 2023 to 31st August 2027.”

“Professor Gabriel Dwomoh is currently the Pro Vice-Chancellor of Kumasi Technical University,” the University added in its statement.

Meanwhile, the university’s Governing Council has also renewed the appointment of Ebenezer Kofi Boakye as the Registrar for a second term of three years, with effect from September 1, 2023, to August 31, 2026.

It has also renewed the appointment of Divine Comla Sekyere Dzradosi as the Director of Works and Physical Development for a second term of two and a half years, with effect from September 1, 2023, to February 28, 2026.

