The United Republic of Tanzania has opened a new consulate in Ghana, further boosting the long history of trade, investment, and Pan-African cooperation between the two countries.

The new consulate, located in Accra, the capital of Ghana, will be headed by H.E. Dr. Ken Kwaku, who has been appointed as the Honorary Consul-General of Tanzania to Ghana.

Dr. Kwaku is a successful international civil servant with a long history of ties to both Tanzania and Ghana.

“It has been long overdue for Tanzania to have a strong diplomatic presence in Ghana,” Dr. Kwaku said at the opening ceremony of the consulate.

“I was honoured to play a key role in opening the Ghana Consulate in Tanzania and today this consulate will be the continuation of that effort all in the name of Pan-African cooperation.”

The opening of the new consulate is a significant milestone in the relationship between Tanzania and Ghana.

The two countries have a long history of friendship and cooperation, dating back to the independence era.

In recent years, trade and investment between the two countries have grown significantly, and the new consulate will help to further boost these ties.

The consulate will also play a role in promoting Pan-African cooperation. Tanzania and Ghana are both active members of the African Union, and the consulate will help to strengthen the ties between these two important African countries.

About the Honorary Consul

H.E Dr. Ken Kwaku has a PhD in Political Economy from the University of Toronto, Canada. He has built a long career in international civil service as a trade advisor, investment promoter, researcher, economic advisor and consultant.

For more than three decades, he worked at the World Bank helping countries navigate complex relations and structures of international trade and investment. Upon retirement, Dr. Kwaku served as economic advisor to the late former President of Tanzania, Benjamin Mkapa.