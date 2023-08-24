The highly anticipated trade fair organized by Citi TV/Citi FM, dubbed “This is Ghana Exhibition,” comes off this weekend at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

Over 300 exhibitors are expected at the two-day exhibition –26th and 27th August 2023– which will offer local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), startups, research and manufacturing industries, home-grown businesses, and indigenous corporate bodies in Ghana a platform to showcase indigenous products and services.

The two-day expo is expected to attract thousands of patrons, starting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Its key objective is to redefine the narratives about indigenous product packaging.

It will be a gathering of local SMEs, startups, home-grown businesses, and indigenous corporate bodies.

This trade exposition will offer a unique opportunity to showcase local industry innovations, made-in-Ghana products, and indigenous service offerings.

Citi TV/Citi FM offers patrons the opportunity to immerse themselves in a vibrant showcase of authentic Ghanaian products and services at the biggest trade fair and exhibition.

Join Citi TV and Citi FM this Saturday to promote, support, and patronize various Ghanaian products, solutions, and services from innovative agricultural practices, renewable energy solutions, manufacturing industries, and the ingenuity and resourcefulness of Ghanaian entrepreneurs.

“This is Ghana Exhibition” is powered by Citi TV and Citi FM and proudly sponsored by MTN MOMO, Nalo Solutions, Pan-African Savings and Loans, SNV Ghana, and EK Brand Consult.