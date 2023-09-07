Some aggrieved customers of the defunct gold trading company, Menzgold have disclosed their intention to hold a vigil on Tuesday, September 12.

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold on July 31 called for the arrest of the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Nana Appiah Mensah otherwise known as NAM1 for his alleged fraudulent activities.

A September 6 letter to inform the Greater Accra Regional Police Command about the intended vigil says the protest will begin at the Ministry Police Station Roundabout.

“We are by this letter informing the Regional Police Commander that on the early morning of Tuesday 12 September 2023, selected members of the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of MenzGold will hold a peaceful vigil to commemorate the day.”

The aggrieved customers also appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene in retrieving their locked-up funds while the criminal court proceedings against Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of the defunct company, continue.

Below is the group’s letter