The Director of Conflict Resolution of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, says his party is not afraid of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and is thus not bothered if he becomes flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said the NDC would have been afraid if Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen had become flagbearer of the NPP.

Speaking in an interview on news analysis programme, The Big Issue on Citi TV on Saturday, Amaliba said: “Dr Bawumia is the least person that the NDC is afraid of. Indeed, we would have been afraid of Alan more than Bawumia… Indeed, for us, if Bawumia emerges the winner, our campaign will be much easier than if it were Alan Kyerematen,” he stated.

Mr. Amaliba also expressed concern with the issues Alan Kyerematen raised for which reason he withdrew from the NPP’s flagbearer race.

“The withdrawal of Alan and the reasons he gave is a scare on the conscience of our democracy, and I am saying this because Alan is not talking about numbers but the intensity of intimidation and threats. Alan in his withdrawal note said the threats and intimidation he experienced have never happened in their party before.”

Mr Kyerematen withdrew from the NPP’s flagbearership race on September 5, 2023, thus leaving Dr. Bawumia and three others for the NPP’s presidential primaries in November 2023.

The opposition NDC has already elected John Damani Mahama as its flagbearer for the December 2024 polls.