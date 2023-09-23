Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced a suspension of his campaign tour, effective Saturday, September 23, 2023.

A statement issued by Gideon Boako, the Spokesperson for Dr Bawumia, said the Vice President will use the campaign break to visit selected registration centres.

He will also use the visit to encourage all party faithful to focus on mobilizing eligible persons to register for their voter’s ID card.

The campaign entreated all party members to take note and work hard to achieve each constituency’s registration target.

The Limited Voters’ Registration Exercise began on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at all the 268 District offices of the commission nationwide for eligible Ghanaians, who have turned 18 and above to be enrolled on the register.

It formed part of the EC’s preparations towards the conduct of the 2024 general elections in 2024.

The registration exercise which would end on Monday, October 2, 2023, would afford Ghanaians who had attained the age of 18 years, since the last registration of 2020 and others who were more than 18 years old but for various reasons couldn’t register during the 2020 registration exercise.

Read below a statement by Bawumia campaign

For Immediate Release

Saturday, 23rd September 2023

Bawumia Suspends Campaign for EC Registration Exercise

The Bawumia campaign announces a suspension of its ongoing campaign tour, effective Saturday, 23rd September 2023.

Vice President Dr. @MBawumia will use the campaign break to visit selected E.C. Registration centers and encourage all party faithful to focus on mobilizing eligible persons to register for their voter’s ID card.

The campaign entreats all party members to take note and work hard to achieve each constituency’s registration target.

—– Signed —-

Gideon Boako; Ph.D

Spokesperson