The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has condemned the shooting and killing of travellers in Pusiga District in the Upper East Region.

On Thursday, September 21, nine people were shot dead in an attack on two buses in Pusiga.

According to Citi News sources, the assailants blocked the buses on their way to Bawku from Cinkaasi in neighbouring Togo at the Gbewaa College of Education police barrier and opened fire.

The MP in a statement described as ‘unacceptable’ the cowardly shooting’ of the passengers.

“Mahama Ayariga, MP for Bawku Central, has condemned in very strong terms the shooting and killing of 6 women and 3 men from Bawku who were travelling in two separate vehicles through the Pusiga District to Sinkase in neighbouring Togo. About 15 other women and men were shot and injured, and some are in very critical condition.

“This cowardly and senseless shooting of passenger vehicles in the Bawku areas and Walewale route is unacceptable and continues to completely derail the recent improving security situation in Bawku and its environs. The retaliatory shootings must stop, and the soldiers must be firm on this matter and deal swiftly with such dastardly acts,” Ayariga said in his statement.

He urged the security agencies to take urgent steps to ensure the security of travellers in the Bawku and Walewale environs.

“The retaliatory shootings must stop and the soldiers must be firm on this matter and deal swiftly with such dastardly acts. The security agencies must take urgent steps to ensure the security of travellers in the Bawku area and Walewale route and their environs.”

Mahama Ayariga also congratulated the security agencies for their efforts in minimizing casualties on that day in the Pusiga shootings.

