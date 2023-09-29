Medeama Sporting Club’s head coach, Evans Adotey, fully acknowledges the weight of responsibility on his shoulders as he strives to secure Medeama’s qualification for the next phase of the CAF Champions League.

The team from Tarkwa has travelled to Guinea to partake in the second leg of their second-round Champions League encounter against Horoya AC, scheduled for Saturday, September 30. In the initial leg, Medeama emerged victorious with a 3-1 scoreline.

Progressing beyond this stage would grant them access to the group stage of Africa’s premier club competition, an unprecedented achievement for Medeama. Coach Adotey is acutely aware of the magnitude of this challenge.

“Our preparations are nearly complete. As the coach of Medeama Sporting Club, I bear the responsibility of ensuring that Medeama advances to the next round, specifically the group stages,” Coach Adotey emphasized. “A victory tomorrow will underscore why Medeama represents Ghana, while a draw will automatically secure our passage to the next phase. Tomorrow, I aim to maintain a clean sheet to transform the game into a mere formality.”

Medeama, the reigning champions of the BetPawa Ghana Premier League for the 2022-2023 season, is poised to make history in the CAF Champions League.