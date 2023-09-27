Patrick Oscar Manuel Mireku, a student from Mary Mother of Good Counsel School, has been presented with a prestigious excellence medal, as part of Citi TV’s commitment to honouring the top 10 contestants of The Literacy Challenge 2023.

The Literacy Challenge aims to identify and acknowledge the most exceptional Junior High School students in the country following a series of rigorous assessments.

Aptitude tests were administered to the top 50 participants whose outstanding essays earned them a spot for further consideration.

The top 10 contestants will vie for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition at the grand finale on October 7, at the Crystal Palm Hotel Annex in Tesano.

In an interview with Citi News, Apiorkor Ashong-Abbey, the Head of Programmes-Production at Citi TV, said the gesture is aimed at providing deeper insights into the initiative.

“What we have been doing over the past couple of weeks is just visiting the schools of our top ten contestants in the Literacy Challenge 2023. We have been doing this for several years, and we really want to engage them and get to see where they are coming from, and the spaces that have groomed them. So that we also understand their backgrounds, and also to celebrate them. What better way to celebrate them than in the presence of their peers and teachers? We have gone to some of the schools and in some of them their parents were around.”

“Today we have gone to the Mary Mother of Good Counsel School in Accra to celebrate Patrick Oscar Manuel Mireku, of course, one of our top ten contestants. And it’s been a joy, he’s one of the few three gentlemen in the top ten this year. It’s a big deal for him as well, I know. He performed particularly well in the essay level and the aptitude test as well, he was one of the highest scores out of the top ten range. It’s been a joy coming here to see how his own peers rate, view him, how he encourages and inspires them in his own environment here in school.”

Patrick Oscar Manuel Mireku expressed his sincere gratitude to Citi FM/ Citi TV for the gesture, anticipating winning the coveted prize.

“I was today presented with a medal, as a reward for being part of the top ten finalists of the Literacy Challenge 2023. I’m very thankful to God, elated, and partly I’m nervous. It was very difficult, but with the help of my sisters, my parents, and of course my friends, I have come this far. I expect nothing but success because I know I have a God who settles for nothing but success. And I believe that with his help I will go through the contest next week and come out with a golden medal,” he expressed hope.

One of the sponsors, Maame Adwoa Ntsefoa Markin, Brands Manager – Personal and Home care categories at Wilmar Africa Limited, said they came on board with their brands in order to encourage cleanliness and good nutrition among the students.

It’s the company’s second time sponsoring the educational programme.

The Literacy Challenge 2023 is made possible by the support of Citi TV and 97.3 Citi FM, and proudly sponsored by the Ghana National Gas Company, Webie Crunchy Biscuits by M4 Foods, SIC Insurance PLC, Prospectus Ghana Ltd., Dext Technology, Alife Soap, and Fortune Rice.