The government has directed the Ghana Cocoa Board to bring the opening of the upcoming season 2023/2024 forward, effective Friday, 8th September 2023, while the opening event comes off Saturday, 9th September 2023.

COCOBOD in a statement on August 30, said the decision was informed by recent disruptions in the internal marketing of cocoa and a move to safeguard the interest of cocoa farmers.

COCOBOD also notified that purchases for the 2023 Light Crop Season ceased at the close of business on August 31, adding that returns on declared purchases will be accepted up to 4.00pm on Thursday 7, September.

“In order to assist the Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) in obtaining the final returns from up-country, the Ghana Cocoa Board has decided that returns on the declared purchases will be accepted up to 4.00pm on THURSDAY, 7th September 2023. All are to take note and be guided accordingly of the above arrangements and strictly comply”.

