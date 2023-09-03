Hundreds of Niger nationals in the Ashanti Region have joined calls for the withdrawal of French forces from their country, as military rulers continue to hold power after a coup.

The nationals say they support the recent coup in their country, and call on the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to pursue a diplomatic approach to allow the coup leaders to form a new government to restore stability.

The Nigeriens maintain that the deposed President, Mohammed Bazoum, has failed to protect lives following years of instability due to the invasion of jihadist groups in parts of the country.

The nationals held placards with inscriptions calling for the immediate withdrawal of French troops from Niger.

Speaking at a news conference in Kumasi, spokesperson for the Nigerien Community in the Ashanti Region Abdul-Rahim Haruna, insisted that the presence of French troops in Niger is not helping matters.

“Due to recent developments in our country, Niger, we, the Nigeriens living in Kumasi and in Ghana as a whole, are reaffirming our support for the new government, namely the military. We are demanding the immediate withdrawal of the French Army and the prosecution of members of the deposed government.”

“With the suspension of any contract between the Republic of France and our dear country Niger, we are urging H.E General Abdourahmane Tchiani and his Prime Minister, Honourable Lamine Zeine, to look for new partners who can help us develop our country.”