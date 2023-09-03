The Presidency has dispelled claims that security personnel stationed at the Jubilee House have been subjected to unfair treatment.

There were rumours that security personnel at the Jubilee House had abandoned their posts due to unfair treatment.

In a statement issued by the Presidency and signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications, dated September 3, he rubbished reports that seventy-seven security personnel left Jubilee House to their respective units.

He called on the public to disregard “these false claims, and treat them with the contempt they deserve.”

“The Office of the President would like to put on record that at no point in the tenure of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, from 2017 till date, have seventy-seven security personnel left Jubilee House to their respective units. Indeed, no security officer has left Jubilee House because of “unfair treatment” meted out to them at the seat of the presidency. Curiously, at no point in Mr. Owusu’s submissions did he provide any evidence whatsoever to buttress these false claims.”

“It is important to stress that any security officer who has left Jubilee House has either been due to disciplinary reasons, or as a result of a voluntary decision made by the security officer in question. We urge the public to disregard these false claims, and treat them with the contempt they deserve.”