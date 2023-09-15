The Ahafo regional chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party Kwabena Owusu Sekyere says the current Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is the most efficient police chief in many years.

According to him, the work of the IGP since he assumed office is obvious for anyone watching objectively.

“Let’s stop stabbing hardworking people in the back. What this man is doing is obvious for every Ghanaian to see. Even if you don’t like him you can tell that the police service is much better under him.

“All other IGPs in the past did their part and have left but if you look at the changes, the visibility, the public confidence in the service and all you can tell that he’s the best Ghana has had in many years and we must protect and defend people like that.

“In my region, I see police people on motorbikes everywhere you pass and we are allowing a few jealous individuals to destroy such a person? That is not right and we must speak up,” he told Kumasi-based Angel FM on Friday, September 15, 2023.

The IGP on Tuesday appeared before the parliamentary ad hoc committee probing the leaked tape of some police officers plotting his removal. His accusers had already appeared before the committee.

The committee which is on a break is set to resume sitting on October 2 2023.