The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has responded to the concerns of assembly members within the Asokwa Municipal Assembly who are threatening to collect property tax directly.

The assembly members claim that since an entity assigned by the GRA started collecting property rates in 2023, the assembly has not been receiving its rightful share.

However, the GRA has stated that it has implemented all the necessary measures, and records show that Municipal and Metropolitan District Assemblies (MMDAs) across the country have been receiving more property revenue since the new collection system began in April.

The head of communications for the property rate project of the GRA, Ernest Adade, advised assembly members across the country to educate residents about the new collection method to increase revenue.

“The only thing the assemblies need to do is tell their ratepayers that there is a new way to pay property rate and the new way is for you to take your mobile phone and dial portal.myassembly.gov.gh and pay,” Adade said in an interview with Citi News adding “If you cannot do that, we have built a full call centre to help people pay their property rates direct to the assemblies with no human intervention.”

Adade also revealed that the GRA will be meeting with the assembly members to educate them more on the collections and address their concerns.

“We are going around all the assemblies trying to engage and improve the payment process,” Adade said. “What we realized is that most of the assemblies have folded their arms and sitting down that some money is coming from GRA for them and they are going to sit down and wait for that money.

“But I keep saying that the GRA does not necessarily collect property rates. Now the new property rate regime does not allow anybody to go and collect property rates from anyone. Everybody is paying directly to the assemblies’ account.”