UK-based Ghanaian dancehall artist Akata Stone has finally released his second single for 2023 dubbed ‘Shake’.

The song was released on September 1, 2023, and it is available on all major streaming platforms.

“Shake” is a dancehall track with a catchy melody and a unique beat. The lyrics are about partying and having a good time, and the song is definitely going to get people on their feet.

Akata Stone is known for his energetic live performances, and he is bent to bring the heat when he performs “Shake” on stage.

He is also planning to release a music video for the song soon. To celebrate the release of “Shake”, the UK-based dancehall artiste is launching a dance challenge on social media.

The challenge will see students competing to see who can best dance to the song. The winner of the challenge will receive a cash prize of GHC500.

Just like his previous songs, Lloyd Twum-Ampofo better known as Akata Stone did not fail to impress in ‘Shake’. The song produced by Dr. Ray Beat is expected to soon catch the public domain-like conflagration.

Listen to the song below