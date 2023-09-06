The Paramount Chief of Mampong in the Ashanti region, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, has cautioned Parliament to ensure that the anti-LGBTQ+ bill is passed to safeguard the country’s culture.

He made this statement while speaking at the Christop Heyns African Human Rights Moot Court Competition held at KNUST in Kumasi.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II said that LGBTQ+ practices contradict Ghanaian culture, values, and norms, and thus should not be embraced in any form.

He has firmly warned parliament that should Ghana follow the United States in legitimizing LGBTQ+ activities, traditional leaders would strongly disapprove of such a move.

“We should sit here, cut our culture just because we have acquired degrees in European universities just like what we have established here? I should throw away our culture we’ve inherited from time immemorial before the white man came here, before the Portuguese pretended they were putting up castles at Elmina and whatnot? To throw them (Ghana’s culture) away because of dollars over there? Permit a man to kiss a man and a woman to kiss a woman, please I don’t need to talk about it over here.”

“In Ghana, we have ours in parliament and woe betide those parliamentarians if they emulate what is happening in America. They will come and meet us at our respective kingdoms.”