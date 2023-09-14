The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has rendered an unqualified apology to the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), especially the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and other party officials.

In a video circulating on social media, Adwoa Safo explained that she was struggling with both personal and family issues during her extended absence from Parliament.

She begged for forgiveness from the NPP leadership and supporters.

Adwoa Safo was absent from her post for over a year after travelling to the United States. Her seat became vacant, with some MPs calling for her seat to be declared vacant.

She was dragged to the Privileges Committee of Parliament in 2022.

“I would like to use this opportunity to apologise to my New Patriotic Party members, the leadership. Firstly to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, our mother, the Chief of Staff Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Majority Leader Osei Kyei- Mensah Bonsu and the entire leadership of Parliament, my colleague MPs, Majority caucus.

“I would like to apologise to all of you for my behaviour sometimes back, I would like to say that it wasn’t intended or planned to respect you all.

“I was faced with so many personal and family issues. I would like to plead with you in the name of the Lord, my regional executives, Greater Accra, constituency executives, the headquarters of NPP, the General Secretary and National Chairman and all your workers. I beg all of you, supporters, and sympathisers, who loved me and have faith in the constituency, please forgive me for all that has happened”.