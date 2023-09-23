The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Bantama, Daniel Okyem Aboagye, is reported dead.

He is said to have died Saturday dawn, September 23, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) after a short illness.

Citi News sources say he was rushed to KATH on Friday, September 22.

The family has yet to make an official statement about the demise of the MP.

Profile

He was the MP from 2017 to 2021 after beating Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu in the NPP primaries in 2015.

He served as a member of the Finance Committee in the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

He was, however, defeated by Francis Asenso-Boakye ahead of the 2020 elections in a fiercely contested primary that saw Dr Kokofu backing the current Minister of Works and Housing.

Mr Okyem Aboagye was the CEO of the popular transport company 2M Express.

Okyem Aboagye studied at the University of Ghana where he received a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He graduated in 2002 with an MBA and MIS in Accounting from Troy University, Alabama, USA. Okyem Aboagye was certified in 2003 as a public accountant at the Certified Public Accountant of USA.

Okyem Aboagye started his career as the branch manager of SINAPI ABA TRUST in 1998. He later became the project manager of Opportunity International in 2003–2006. Okyem Aboagye was the financial controller of Globe Union in the US and CEO of MGI Microfinance in 2008–2012.