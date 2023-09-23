The University Teachers Association of Ghana, University of Ghana Branch (UTAG-UG), has condemned the police for molesting protesters of #OccupyJulorbiHouse.

The UTAG-UG lashed out at the police for exhibiting unprofessionalism deemed an affront to the tenets of the Constitution.

UTAG-UG in a statement said democracy easily dies off when citizens are subjected to inhumane treatment.

“We would like to remind the GPS that their unprofessional behaviour is an affront to, and has resulted in the violation of the rights of the demonstrators to freedoms of assembly, including the right to demonstrate in a peaceful manner, speech, association and movement, and their right to dignity guaranteed in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

“These sacred rights, among others, form the foundation upon which democracies are birthed and nurtured, and democracies die when such rights, among others, are curtailed”.

UTAG-UG further described the brutalities as ‘worrisome and unacceptable’.

“The recent tendency for the police to resort to court injunctions to prevent a constitutionally guaranteed right to expression instead of carrying out its constitutional duty of protecting citizens is extremely worrisome and completely unacceptable. Recent occurrences in our subregion should guide us in jealously guarding our democratic experiment.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests began on September 21, 2023, when a group of protesters gathered at the 37 bus terminal in Accra to march to the Jubilee House, the seat of the Ghanaian government.

The police dispersed the protesters and arrested 49 of them. They were later released after negotiations with the Police by their lawyers.

The protesters have vowed to continue their protests until the government addresses their grievances.

Ghana is currently facing a number of challenges, including economic hardship, rising inflation, and a high cost of living.

Organisers of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest say their protests are a sign of the growing dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of these challenges.

Read below a statement by UTAG-UG

UNIVERSITY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION OF GHANA

UILIAG e +233 (0)55 360 9520 / 024 485 8495 P. O. Box LG 232, UPO – Legon, Accra – Ghana UNIVERSITY OF GHANA 0 universityofghanautag@gmaiLcom

PRESS RESEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE ALL MEDIA HOUSES 22ND SEPTEMBER 2023.

RECENT ARREST AND MOLESTATION OF PEACEFUL DEMONSTRATORS BY GHANA POLICE SERVICE (GPS)

University of Ghana, Legon-The University Teachers Association of Ghana, University of Ghana Branch (UTAG-UG) has noted with grave concern the arrest and detention by the Ghana Police Service, of citizens who were congregating near the 37 Military Hospital on 21st September 2023 to embark on a peaceful demonstration to the Jubilee House.

The demonstration we understand was to enable them, as citizens, not spectators, to express their concerns about issues of corruption and economic mismanagement which have brought untold hardship on many Ghanaians. Unfortunately for this group, however, their intended protest was disrupted by the GPS, resulting in mass arrests, mistreatment, torture, assault, and abuse. We dare say that it was not only the demonstrators but also some passers-by and journalists invited to cover the event were made to taste rough justice by the GPS.

We would like to remind the GPS that their unprofessional behaviour is an affront to, and has resulted in the violation of the rights of the demonstrators to freedoms of assembly, including the right to demonstrate in a peaceful manner, speech, association and movement, and their right to dignity guaranteed in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

These sacred rights, among others, form the foundation upon which democracies are birthed and nurtured, and democracies die when such rights, among others, are curtailed.

The recent tendency for the police to resort to court injunctions to prevent a constitutionally guaranteed right to expression instead of carrying out its constitutional duty of protecting citizens, is extremely worrisome and completely unacceptable. Recent occurrences in our subregion should guide us in jealously guarding our democratic experiment.