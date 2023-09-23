The management of Pantang Hospital in the Greater Accra Region has raised concerns about the dwindling staff numbers, calling on the government for support.

Pantang Hospital’s management blamed the poor working conditions and the high cost of living as the primary drivers behind the departure of their healthcare workforce.

They urgently appeal to the government to address this crisis by increasing salaries and ramping up the recruitment of psychiatric nurses.

This alarming trend has led to a significant departure of healthcare professionals seeking better prospects overseas, exacerbating the understaffing crisis in many hospitals across the country.

Thousands of healthcare professionals have left Ghana in pursuit of better opportunities abroad, leaving hospitals such as Pantang severely understaffed.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News, Lina Anane-Abebrese, the Deputy Director of Nursing Services at Pantang Hospital, emphasized the critical need for renovating and improving the deplorable state of the hospital’s wards.

Additionally, she called for the provision of essential logistics, a consistent supply of medicines, and greater attention to patients who have been abandoned.

Addressing security concerns, Dr. Julius Xatse, the Acting Clinical Coordinator at Pantang Hospital, highlighted the lack of security and threats posed to staff by encroachers on hospital lands.

He stressed the importance of taking decisive steps to resolve this pressing issue.