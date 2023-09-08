Officials from the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA), under the Ministry of Roads and Highways, are assessing the current state of the abandoned tollbooths on the Tema Motorway.

The GHA has decided to remove the tollbooths, which are obstructing traffic flow on the stretch. The removal project is divided into two phases: Phase 1: Installation of solar street lights to enhance safety on the motorway and Phase 2: Removal of tollbooths at both ends of the motorway.

The cost of the project is estimated to exceed GHC1 million.

The assessment is in response to a recent accident at the tollbooths on the Accra-Tema motorway, which claimed the life of one person.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways directed the immediate discontinuation of the collection of tolls on all public roads and bridges across the country in November 2021. This led to the abandonment of the tollbooths on the Tema Motorway.

Some motorists have said that the abandoned tollbooths have become a safety hazard, as they are often dark and unlit. They have also said that the tollbooths have become a hotspot for accidents.

“The first contractor we have brought here is to improve lightning. The lighting will also afford the contractor who will be demolishing the booths, the opportunity to work at night. We think that at night, when the traffic situation goes down, it will give the contractor sufficient time to do the demolishing work, to be able to expedite the work.

“Currently, we are looking at GHC1 million to take care of the demolishing, and the installation of the solar-powered street lights,” Road safety director of GHA, Atsu Amedzake, said.