A former Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Charles Aheto-Tsegah, has lauded Citi FM and Citi TV for “The Literacy Challenge” initiative, which he said is having a positive impact on pupils and schools across the country.

Speaking on Breakfast Daily on Citi TV on Friday, Aheto-Tsegah said he was excited to have been involved in the challenge in its early stages and would continue to support it in any way he could.

“I was very happy to be involved in The Literacy Challenge. In fact, I saw it as one of the biggest breakthroughs of Citi FM at the time in terms of impacting education. Citi FM had created a reputation of focusing on education and ensuring that we were able to do our things right… So when you came up with the literacy challenge, I said wonderful, brilliant idea. We will support it in every way and get people to do it.”

Aheto-Tsegah said he was particularly impressed with the way the challenge has been able to engage students and schools across the country.

“We were very engaged in the processes right from the launch in some of the schools and then their stage-by-stage activities within The Literacy Challenge. We were more happy because Citi FM had chosen to go that path,” Mr Aheto-Tsegah said.

He also noted that he was pleased to see that the prizes for the outstanding contestants have been increased this year.

“That is progress, I mean you have taken it to another level. That is real success and progress.”

The grand finale for this year’s The Literacy Challenge has been scheduled for October 7.

The top 10 finalists were announced on August 17 after a rigorous selection process that involved an essay writing competition and a general knowledge aptitude test.

The unveiling of the finalists marked the culmination of an exciting journey through the competition’s second stage, which involved the administration of a General Knowledge Aptitude Test in Accra.

The test was conducted for the top 50 participants who had their exceptional essays shortlisted for further consideration. About The Literacy Challenge

‘The Literacy Challenge’ identifies and rewards the most outstanding JHS students in the country after a series of rigorous tests.

As an initiative of Citi 97.3 FM, The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes literacy in Ghana.

The contest targets Junior High School students (JHS) in Ghana.

It is run on three levels. Level one has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana will take part in a general knowledge aptitude test to make it to the next round. The number will be reduced to 10.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

The Literacy Challenge 2023 is powered by Citi TV, supported by 97.3 Citi FM and is sponsored by the Ghana National Gas Company, Webie Crunchy Biscuits by M4 Foods, SIC Insurance PLC, Prospectus Ghana Ltd., Dext Technology, Alife Soap and Fortune Rice.